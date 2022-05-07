Gardee blames ‘more than 100 people targeted by Mbombela abductors’

In a recorded tribute by Godrich Gardee to his murdered daughter, Hillary, the former EFF secretary-general said he never thought in his wildest dreams that he would one day have to make funeral arrangements for her.

“We birth children to bury us and not to bury them,” Gardee said in a video screened at Hillary's funeral in Mbombela on Saturday.

“In you we saw a bright future, but that was not to be. Instead, we found you with injuries showing you were hit with a blunt object, with a gunshot wound at the back of your head, with a bleeding nose.”