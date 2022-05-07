Gardee seeks answers from man arrested for his daughter Hillary's murder

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner,Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela had led the police contingent which delivered the news to the Gardees.

She said police had waited to inform the family because they had wanted to present solid information.

Manamela said the suspect was between 30 and 40 years old and had been arrested in the Schoemansdal area.

She would not be drawn to disclose whether the suspect was known to Hillary or the Gardee family.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Manamela did not rule out the possibility of more arrests being made but was confident police had nabbed the right suspect.

Earlier on Friday, police had raided a property used as a BnB in West Acres, not too far from the Gardee’s home.

TimesLIVE witnessed different police units, including tactical response team members, the national tracking unit and forensics teams, which combed the property.