South Africa

LISTEN | Hillary Gardee’s aunt talks about her disappearance and murder

07 May 2022 - 12:23 By TImesLIVE
HILLARY GARDEE PIC: FACEBOOK
Image: FACEBOOK

The funeral service of Hillary Gardee is under way in Kamagugu in Mbombela on Saturday.

Hillary’s aunt, Shariffa Gardee, shared what they know about her disappearance and murder.

“She was nowhere to be found and her phone was switched off,” her aunt said.

On Friday police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Gardee’s murder.

Police say they are cracking the case.

RECORDED | Hillary Gardee laid to rest

Mourners gathered at Kamagugu in Mpumalanga on Saturday to pay their last respects to Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Touching candlelight vigil for Hillary Gardee on Friday

People who knew Gardee spoke fondly of the 28-year-old with "a big heart".
News
2 hours ago

Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee's murder is 39-year-old man

A male suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.
News
12 hours ago
