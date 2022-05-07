LISTEN | Hillary Gardee’s aunt talks about her disappearance and murder
07 May 2022 - 12:23
The funeral service of Hillary Gardee is under way in Kamagugu in Mbombela on Saturday.
Hillary’s aunt, Shariffa Gardee, shared what they know about her disappearance and murder.
“She was nowhere to be found and her phone was switched off,” her aunt said.
On Friday police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Gardee’s murder.
Police say they are cracking the case.
TimesLIVE
