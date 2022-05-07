WATCH | Touching candlelight vigil for Hillary Gardee on Friday
07 May 2022 - 09:49
Dozens of women in Mbombela marched to the family home of Hillary Gardee on May 6 2022 to protest against her brutal killing. People who knew Gardee spoke fondly of the 28-year-old with “a big heart”. A call was also made for justice in the case.
Gardee's body was found 40km away, next to a side road on the way to Sabie with a bullet wound in her head on May 3 2022.
