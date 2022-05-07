×

South Africa

WATCH | Touching candlelight vigil for Hillary Gardee on Friday

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
07 May 2022 - 09:49

Dozens of women in Mbombela marched to the family home of Hillary Gardee on May 6 2022 to protest against her brutal killing. People who knew Gardee spoke fondly of the 28-year-old with “a big heart”. A call was also made for justice in the case.

Gardee's body was found 40km away, next to a side road on the way to Sabie with a bullet wound in her head on May 3 2022.

Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man

A male suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee. .
News
10 hours ago

I thought my children would be safe close to me, says Godrich Gardee

The grieving father and former EFF secretary-general has broken his silence after the murder of his daughter
News
1 day ago

Hillary Gardee will be given a dignified funeral on Saturday, says family spokesperson

Details of Hillary Gardee's funeral were shared on Thursday by EFF and family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.
News
1 day ago
