WATCH | Touching candlelight vigil for Hillary Gardee on Friday

Dozens of women in Mbombela marched to the family home of Hillary Gardee on May 6 2022 to protest against her brutal killing. People who knew Gardee spoke fondly of the 28-year-old with “a big heart”. A call was also made for justice in the case.

Gardee's body was found 40km away, next to a side road on the way to Sabie with a bullet wound in her head on May 3 2022.

