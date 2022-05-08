City of Cape Town unblocking water drainage systems to prevent floods in upcoming rainy season
The City of Cape Town is embarking on flood prevention initiatives which include unblocking storm water drainage systems in preparation for the upcoming wet weather season. R48m has been set aside for the initiative.
The city said it was working hard to ensure that the impact of rainy weather on residents and their areas is reduced this winter.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the city said it has developed a programme of area cleansing aimed specifically at flood prevention during the upcoming wet weather. On average, June is Cape Town's wettest month.
Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for urban waste management, reminded residents that their litter and dumping can block storm water infrastructure and cause flooding of roads and residential areas.
“Certain waste types, such as some cleaning chemicals, can also increase fire risk if not managed correctly. For these reasons, we want to urge residents to make themselves aware of collection services and drop-off sites operating in their area and dispose of general litter and potential fire risks in the correct way,” Twigg said.
The city also stated about R48m has been made available to do targeted interventions in areas that predominantly experience blockages in stormwater gullies, manholes and catch pits.
The extra budget is expected to enable additional street sweeping and removal of illegal dumping, as well as mechanical washing and sweeping of roads where required.
As part of the city's plans, Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) recruitment opportunities have been created to assist permanent staff to conduct this work.
The city stated that the short-term job opportunities are now available, and the urban waste management directorate is encouraging unemployed residents to register their names on the sub-council database so they can be eligible to benefit while helping the city get through winter.
“Recruitment for these work opportunities has been challenging in previous years, and historically it has only been possible to fill approximately 60% of available positions, primarily due to not enough candidates being registered in various areas throughout the city,” the statement said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.