Motorist shot dead in robbery after stopping to check flat tyre on N4 near Pretoria

A motorist was shot dead during a robbery on the N4 highway outside Pretoria after he stopped to attend to a flat tyre.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello confirmed police in Akasia, north west of Pretoria, are investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle around 1am on Saturday.

Sello said police and metro cops were called to a scene where they found a body of a man with gun shot wounds inside an Audi vehicle which was missing a front tyre and keys.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage and the victim was not yet identified.

Two crime alerts, seen by TimesLIVE, were sent out to law enforcement agencies by Bakwena Route patrol services. They show there were two similar incidents in a space of 24 hours around the same area.

An alert issued on Saturday morning stated the motorist had stopped after hitting rocks that had apparently been placed on the road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The alert issued at 01:15 stated the incident happened near Kroons Chicken between M17 & Ga-rankuwa township.

"It is alleged that the vehicle drove over rocks which were placed on freeway, after the driver stopped to check /change tyre he was shot and personal belongings taken," the alert stated.

In a separate alert issued on Saturday night, rocks were placed on the N4 in the Brits area where a person was robbed and fatally shot.

Chris van den Heever, owner of Secure Guarding, one of the security companies that reacted to the two incidents, told TimesLIVE their investigation revealed a group of about six armed and "aggressive" males were behind the attacks.

"We are going to get these groups operating on N4 and doing these senseless killings," Van den Heever said.

TimesLIVE

