South Africa

Well-known media practitioner Phindi Xaba loses battle with cancer

08 May 2022 - 07:30
Well-known media practitioner Phindi Xaba, 53,died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.
Image: Supplied

Well-known media practitioner Phindi “Maphindisi” Xaba  lost her long battle with cancer at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto on Saturday, her family said in a statement.

"Her family is devastated by her passing, yet is comforted by the outpouring of messages of support from her friends and industry colleagues," said family spokesperson Mpho Mothapo.

After a long and illustrious career at various publications, Xaba, 53, joined the office of the deputy minister of public service and administration in the communications department  late last year.

Industry publication The Journalist earlier wrote she was a seasoned journalist and media practitioner across multiple platforms: "She began her career in print media at age 17; and then moved on to explore the TV industry where she worked as a television production manager, scriptwriter, publicist, producer/director, language advisor/trainer and researcher, with some of her work being showcased on SABC, M-Net, Channel 4(UK)."

Xaba was editor of REAL that created a platform of healing for women, as well as being the Sowetan women’s club editor and founder.

"She then joined Mail and Guardian where she was editor of The Teacher, and has contributed extensive written work at The New Age, True Love, City Press, St. Petersburg Times (USA), The Journalist, and many others," Mothapo said.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course."

She is survived by her daughter Nhlakaniso, three siblings and her parents.

