City of Cape Town warns residents against fake electricity tokens promising ‘discounted’ rates

The City of Cape Town has warned residents about an electricity token scam that promises discounted power.

The city’s MMC for energy, councillor Beverley van Reenen, said the fake tokens are making the rounds online.

Van Reenen said the city would not accept the fake tokens or refund money lost by those who get duped, and advised residents to buy electricity from reputable vendors who are approved by the city.

“Residents must please be cautious if they are approached online with an offer such as this. If residents choose to purchase from the scammer, it will be money wasted and lost as the city cannot refund residents in these situations. Importantly, residents are reminded that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

Low-income households can reduce the financial demand for electricity by using other means to save power, said Reenen.

Pensioners and residents who have been affected by Covid-19 can register to receive assistance.

“There are several ways households can reduce their electricity use and, by doing so, reduce the amount spent. The city has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners, and those who have been severely affected by Covid-19,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.