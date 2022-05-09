Cop accused of killing Thembisa nurse still unfit to attend court, says Ipid

The case of a police officer alleged to have murdered assistant nurse Lebohang Monene at Tembisa Hospital in February has been postponed to July 11.

The man was due to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday on a murder charge.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said the man is still in hospital.

“According to his doctor he will be in hospital for quite a while.”

Monene was allegedly shot dead by the police officer, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.