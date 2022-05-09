Cop accused of killing Thembisa nurse still unfit to attend court, says Ipid
The case of a police officer alleged to have murdered assistant nurse Lebohang Monene at Tembisa Hospital in February has been postponed to July 11.
The man was due to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday on a murder charge.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said the man is still in hospital.
“According to his doctor he will be in hospital for quite a while.”
Monene was allegedly shot dead by the police officer, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.
The 30-year-old suspect allegedly entered the hospital on February 9 driving a police vehicle with its blue lights switched on. He stopped in the accident and emergency parking lot.
He called Monene out to the hospital entrance. According to eyewitnesses an argument ensued and a firearm was produced by the officer, who allegedly shot Monene dead.
The hospital was closed for several hours.
Medical staff honoured Monene in song as her body, covered in a white sheet, was taken to a mortuary van parked in the hospital grounds.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.