×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cop accused of killing Thembisa nurse still unfit to attend court, says Ipid

09 May 2022 - 15:24
Lebohang Monene was shot dead at Tembisa Hospital in February.
Lebohang Monene was shot dead at Tembisa Hospital in February.
Image: Supplied

The case of a police officer alleged to have murdered assistant nurse Lebohang Monene at Tembisa Hospital in February has been postponed to July 11.

The man was due to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday on a murder charge.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Shuping said the man is still in hospital.

“According to his doctor he will be in hospital for quite a while.”

Monene was allegedly shot dead by the police officer, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself.

‘We’re losing our fight against GBV by the second’: SA shocked over Tembisa Hospital shooting

"What happened today at Tembisa hospital is unforgivable. We've reached a new low as a country," said one user
News
2 months ago

The 30-year-old suspect allegedly entered the hospital on February 9 driving a police vehicle with its blue lights switched on. He stopped in the accident and emergency parking lot.

He called Monene out to the hospital entrance. According to eyewitnesses an argument ensued and a firearm was produced by the officer, who allegedly shot Monene dead. 

The hospital was closed for several hours.

Medical staff honoured Monene in song as her body, covered in a white sheet, was taken to a mortuary van parked in the hospital grounds.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hillary Gardee murder accused choose not to apply for bail

Accused allege they were tortured by police.
News
5 hours ago

Policeman injured in hospital shooting dies

Western Cape police have confirmed that the 32-year-old Sea Point police constable who was seriously wounded in a shooting on Saturday at the New ...
News
1 day ago

Tembisa Hospital CEO lays bare to MPs challenges facing the hospital

Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand is operating with 50% fewer staff than needed to adequately service the demands of 2.5-million residents.
News
2 weeks ago

‘We used to share lunchboxes and laughs’: Shot Thembisa nurse honoured by colleagues and friends

Colleagues and friends of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebohang Monene were united on Tuesday in paying tribute to their “ever-smiling” friend.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. UPDATE | Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man South Africa
  4. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  5. Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil