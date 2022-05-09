Durban's R39m Lotto jackpot winner has no intention of quitting playing

A Durban woman is SA's latest multimillionaire after playing the Lotto an hour before the draw and winning R39m.

The woman approached Ithuba offices to claim her winnings. She played via the FNB banking app.

“We are a family from Durban. As a regular Lotto and PowerBall player this is my first time winning such an amount. We are grateful and excited,” said the winner.

The woman said the jackpot would have a life-changing effect on her family. She plans to travel and invest in her children’s future.

The winner, who enjoys reading and watching TV in her spare time, said she spends on average R20 per month on Lotto and has no intention of stopping.

The ticket was bought at about 7.30pm with a wager of R10 less than an hour before the draw, via the quick-pick selection.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We congratulate our latest Lotto multimillionaire and wish her all the best in her future endeavours. This is yet another successful story of the good relationship we have with our banking partners, in this case FNB, as well as our innovative ways of operating and making games easily accessible to all players through these online digital platforms.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday's PowerBall jackpot is estimated to be worth R100m.

TimesLIVE