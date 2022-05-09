×

South Africa

Eskom warns of potential load-shedding during evening peak

09 May 2022 - 13:13
Eskom says further breakdowns could lead to load-shedding at short notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/marketlan

Eskom warned on Monday that the country's power system would be severely constrained during the evening peak, with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day but it was concerned about the peaks, when electricity demand increases.

“We urge all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am to 9am in the mornings and 4pm to 10pm in the evenings. We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand

Eskom expects to return to service a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations before the evening peak on Monday.

“Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load-shedding at short notice. The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station have been delayed, increasing constraints.”

The onset of winter had seen increased demand which would lead to a constrained system.

TimesLIVE

