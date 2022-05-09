Eskom warns of potential load-shedding during evening peak

Eskom warned on Monday that the country's power system would be severely constrained during the evening peak, with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day but it was concerned about the peaks, when electricity demand increases.

“We urge all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am to 9am in the mornings and 4pm to 10pm in the evenings. We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

