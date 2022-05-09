Highway U-turn ends in serious crash

Two people were seriously injured and three others escaped with minor injuries when a driver attempted to make a U-turn on the N2 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday night.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to Bridge 14 in Gingindlovu on the N2 after a collision between two light motor vehicles.

“Reports from scene are that a vehicle attempting to do a U-turn on the highway was struck by the second vehicle,” said IPSS.

A family of four was travelling in one vehicle.

“Two patients sustained serious injuries and were treated by IPSS Medical advanced life support. Another two family members were lucky to escape with minor injuries. The family was transported by IPSS Medical to a nearby facility.

“The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported by Alerts EMS,” said IPSS.

The incident will be investigated by the police.

TimesLIVE

