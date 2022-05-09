×

South Africa

Judge Lebogang Modiba appointed president of the Special Tribunal

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 May 2022 - 22:33
Judge Lebogang Modiba has been appointed as president of the Special Tribunal.
Image: Judges Matter

Judge Lebogang Modiba has been named president of the Special Tribunal.

Modiba takes over from judge Mlindelwa Gidfonia Makhanya, who has retired.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also appointed two Free State high court judges, Soma Naidoo and Johannes Daffue, as new additional members of the tribunal.

The appointments are effective from May 1.

Modiba, a judge of the Gauteng high court and recently appointed to the electoral court, has been a member of the Special Tribunal since 2019.

“I hereby, under Section 7(1), (2) and (3) (4) and (5) of the Special Investigating Units and the Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, (Act 74 of 1996), after consultation with the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa and with effect from 1 May 2022: appoint Madam Judge Lebogang Modiba as President of the Special Tribunal (and) as additional members of the Special Tribunal, Mr Judge Johannes Dauffe and Madam Judge Soma Naidoo, (of the) Free State Division of the High Court,” reads the proclamation signed by Ramaphosa.

Dauffe and Naidoo replace judge Billy Mothle, who has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, retired Western Cape high court judge Siraj Desai who is now the legal service ombud, and judge David van Zyl who is focusing on his role as the deputy judge president of the Eastern Cape provincial division of the high court.

Special tribunal judges who have been retained are Thina Siwendu, Kantharuby Pillay and Johannes Willem Eksteen.

TimesLIVE

