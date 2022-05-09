×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man who took out insurance policies on relatives gets life for two murders

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 May 2022 - 18:56
A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two of his relatives. Fezile Mazitshana took out funeral and life insurance policies for his extended family members, making himself the beneficiary of the policies.
A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two of his relatives. Fezile Mazitshana took out funeral and life insurance policies for his extended family members, making himself the beneficiary of the policies.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The high court in Mthatha on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his cousin and uncle, on whose lives he had taken out funeral and  life insurance policies.

Fezile Wilberforce Mazitshana, of Mdeni location in Engcobo, was employed by the Eastern Cape department of pathology laboratories when he planned and executed the killings in 2017.

Mazitshana took out funeral and life insurance policies for his extended family members, making himself the beneficiary of the policies.

Grave injustice: a family member could secretly be preparing your funeral

They don’t, though, necessarily have the sinister motive that is alleged in the trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu
News
7 months ago

“As part of his work duties, he would collect their bodies, sign off death certificates and fast-track the paperwork to claim on the policies. 

“Investigations were launched only after the death of Madodandile Nxiwa, who was shot dead by a hitman at Ngxoki location, which is not far from Mazitshana’s home,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Monday.

Tyali said the hitman was cornered and severely assaulted by community members. 

The police rescued him from the mob and he revealed that he had been hired and supplied with a firearm by Mazitshana. 

The accused hitman became the state witness and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

Police investigations also linked Mazitshana to the murder of his uncle, Tedolious Bhanise Mazitshana, on March 17 2017 in Libode.

His body was found on an open field with gunshot wounds. The deceased was last seen with his nephew, the convicted murderer.

The firearm recovered by the police from the hitman was positively linked to this crime.

Mazitshana’s application for leave to appeal was successfully opposed by the prosecution.

TimesLIVE

Ex-council staff jailed for pocketing R138,000 in cemetery fraud

Two Western Cape municipal employees have been jailed for burial site fraud.
News
2 days ago

E-mail error delays Zuma parole appeal

Due to communication mishaps at the Supreme Court of Appeal, including an “incorrect” email from the registrar, the SCA is unlikely to hear an appeal ...
News
1 day ago

Man accused of attacking comic Dave Chappelle charged with four misdemeanours

A 23-year-old man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance was charged on Thursday with four misdemeanor criminal counts ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. UPDATE | Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man South Africa
  4. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  5. Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil