Man who took out insurance policies on relatives gets life for two murders

“As part of his work duties, he would collect their bodies, sign off death certificates and fast-track the paperwork to claim on the policies.

“Investigations were launched only after the death of Madodandile Nxiwa, who was shot dead by a hitman at Ngxoki location, which is not far from Mazitshana’s home,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Monday.

Tyali said the hitman was cornered and severely assaulted by community members.

The police rescued him from the mob and he revealed that he had been hired and supplied with a firearm by Mazitshana.

The accused hitman became the state witness and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

Police investigations also linked Mazitshana to the murder of his uncle, Tedolious Bhanise Mazitshana, on March 17 2017 in Libode.

His body was found on an open field with gunshot wounds. The deceased was last seen with his nephew, the convicted murderer.

The firearm recovered by the police from the hitman was positively linked to this crime.

Mazitshana’s application for leave to appeal was successfully opposed by the prosecution.

TimesLIVE