Rhulani Mathebula appointed acting generation executive of Eskom after Phillip Dukashe's resignation

After a year in the job Phillip Dukashe has resigned as Eskom's group executive for generation, reportedly “for the sake of work-life balance”.

Rhulani Mathebula will act as generation executive while the replacement process is under way.

The ailing power utility announced the resignation on Monday afternoon, calling Dukashe “a true, loyal asset to Eskom and the country”.

In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, “Dukashe has cited the need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities”.

Eskom said he leaves behind a competent team who will ensure the sustainability of the generation division.

Mathebula was group executive for generation before Dukashe's appointment and has a history as power station GM.