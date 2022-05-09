×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon

Franschhoek couple last heard from on Thursday night

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
09 May 2022 - 16:21
Samantha and Trevor Burger are among four missing hikers in Namibia's Fish River Canyon
Samantha and Trevor Burger are among four missing hikers in Namibia's Fish River Canyon
Image: Supplied

A South African couple are among four hikers reported missing since Thursday in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon.

Namibia Wildlife Services (NWS) on Monday confirmed a search party is trying to locate the missing hikers. “Our teams are searching as we speak,” said NWS spokesperson Nelson Ashipala.

The NWS identified the couple as Trevor, 63, and Samantha Burger, 50, from Franschhoek near Cape Town. They were among a group of 10 hikers, six of whom finished the challenging five-day hike through Africa’s longest canyon.

It is understood rescuers had received multiple distress signals, prompting a search party to be sent to the popular tourist site.

Earlier on Monday, Ashipala told Namibian news outlet Informanté that the missing group sent their first distress signal upon reaching the first campsite after a long descent from the top of the canyon.

“However, they were not there when the NWR reached the location where the missing four stated they were,” the report said.

The couple’s daughter Tana Lancaster told the news outlet her parents were fit and active and had hiked the canyon before.

“They are supposed to check in every night and we haven’t heard from them since Thursday night when they arrived to start descending on Friday,” Lancaster said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Adventure Travel: Destination Desolation

Marianne Schwankhart soaked up the silence in the Ai-Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park . RICHTERSVELDThe Ai-Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, ...
Lifestyle
9 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. UPDATE | Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man South Africa
  4. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  5. Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil