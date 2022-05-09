×

South Africa

SA hit by 3,237 new Covid-19 cases in one day

09 May 2022 - 19:56 By TImes LIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said more than half of the 3,237 new positive Covid-19 cases reported on Monday come from Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

More than half of the 3,237 new positive Covid-19 cases reported on Monday come from Gauteng. 

New infections bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in SA to 3,844,625.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng, with 1,678 (52%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 662 (20%). The Western Cape accounted for 368 (11%); while the Eastern Cape with  163 and Free State with 153 each accounted for 5%.  Mpumalanga (77), North West (66) and Northern Cape (53) each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo with 17 accounted for 1% of Monday’s new cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 10 new deaths with four occurring in the past 24-48 hours. 

This brings the total fatalities to 100,533 to date with 24,693,273 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.  

The proportion of the positive new cases has increase by 18.7%, which is lower than Sunday's which saw an increase of 25.3%.

TimesLIVE

