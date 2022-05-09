SA Post Office to investigate cashiers allegedly charging R350 grant recipients R50 to jump queues

The SA Post Office (Sapo) says it is investigating cases where its workers are allegedly charging R350 social relief of distress grant recipients R50 to jump queues.

Several recipients accused post office cashiers, allegedly working in cahoots with security guards, of charging them R50 to jump long queues to collect their R350 payments.

Speaking on SAfm, Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said they were aware of the allegations and an investigation was in progress.

“When we get a complaint like that it is investigated very thoroughly. We have a dedicated investigation unit, consisting of former police officers, who get to the bottom of this,” said Kruger.

He said in most cases, Sapo discovered that those who were charging recipients R50 to jump queues were not cashiers but self-appointed queue marshals who are members of the public.

Kruger said Sapo does not know if some of its cashiers are getting a cut from the R50 and is investigating the matter.