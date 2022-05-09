Save the date: Online applications for admission to Gauteng schools open on July 22

Parents and guardians will receive SMS notifications of placement offers to either accept or decline from October 3 to October 31.

Grade R pupils will not automatically be accepted to grade 1 without application, even if they apply to the schools where they are enrolled in.

This meant pupils aged five and turning six by June 30 and now enrolled in grade R in a school or an early childhood development centre, as well as pupils not in any type of school, must apply for admission.

The department urged parents and guardians to upload or submit certified copies of documents within seven days of applying.

These include the parent’s and child’s ID or passport number, a refugee permit, asylum seeker permit, proof of home address, the latest school report and immunisation report.

