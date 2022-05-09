×

South Africa

Save the date: Online applications for admission to Gauteng schools open on July 22

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 May 2022 - 18:37
Online applications for admissions to grade 1 and grade 8 in Gauteng public schools will start on July 22. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

Online applications for admission to grades 1 and 8 for the 2023 academic year in Gauteng will start at 8am on July 22, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

However, parents and guardians applying to boarding schools must apply directly to the schools. Applications for boarding schools will take place from June 1 to August 19.

The department said the application period for grades 1 and 8 will close at midnight on August 19.

Parents should visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to apply.

Parents and guardians will receive SMS notifications of placement offers to either accept or decline from October 3 to October 31.

Grade R pupils will not automatically be accepted to grade 1 without application, even if they apply to the schools where they are enrolled in.

This meant pupils aged five and turning six by June 30 and now enrolled in grade R in a school or an early childhood development centre, as well as pupils not in any type of school, must apply for admission.

The department urged parents and guardians to upload or submit certified copies of documents within seven days of applying.

These include the parent’s and child’s ID or passport number, a refugee permit, asylum seeker permit, proof of home address, the latest school report and immunisation report.

TimesLIVE

