South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm as Eskom battles with constrained system

09 May 2022 - 16:36 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding will resume at 5pm on Tuesday, says Eskom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday as the power system is severely constrained.

Earlier on Monday, Eskom warned that the system could be constrained during the evening peak with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day, but it was concerned about peak times when demand increases.

 

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Eskom said a generation unit each at Kriel, Grootvlei and Majuba power stations had tripped.

“This added to the severe constraints caused by delays in returning generation units that were expected this afternoon. As previously communicated, the constraints are expected to persist during the evening peaks for the rest of the week. At the same time, a unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power stations returned to service. This, however, is not enough to stave off the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peak tonight,” the power provider said.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at Kusile, Matimba and Lethabo power stations, as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations have been delayed, increasing constraints. The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to a constrained system, particularly during the morning and evening peaks, throughout the winter,” Eskom added. 

It said it now had 3,049MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,943MW of capacity was unavailable because of breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

