South Africa

Twenty years in jail for man who raped a 12-year-old girl in 2016

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 May 2022 - 20:33
A 26-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl in 2016 has been handed a 20-year jail term. He has been in custody since January 2017. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A 26-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl in 2016 was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in jail by the Olifantshoek regional court in Northern Cape on Monday.

On August 18 2016, Morris had, at knifepoint, accosted the victim and her three friends at a field in Olifantshoek and forced them to undress.

The three friends fled and Mmusi raped the girl.

The investigating officer assigned to the case, Const Pako Bele, of the Kathu family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, collected evidence including DNA.

The accused was arrested on January 25 2017 and denied bail. He remained in police custody until the finalisation of the trial.

Brig Nicky Mills, the Northern Cape head of the FCS unit, commended the investigating officer for excellent work, and for working in synergy with the National Prosecuting Authority and the department of justice.

The court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm, and ordered that his name be recorded in the national register for sex offenders.

TimesLIVE

