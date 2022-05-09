×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | 'Why my sister?': Hillary Gardee's brother speaks of pain and loss

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
09 May 2022 - 17:10

Twenty-three-year-old Noble Gardee's wide shoulders deflate as he softly addresses the heartbreak he is suffering in the wake of the discovery of his 28-year-old sister Hillary's body on May 3. 

“She liked supporting, helping people in need. She was bubbly, she was critical. She was ... loving.”  

Hillary's body was found with stab wounds and a bullet wound to the back of the head by timber workers outside Mbombela. 

“I want to know why, why my sister? She didn't have any enemies, she didn't have any people who hated her, so we just don't know why,” Noble says. 

Hillary lived with her brother and the two had enjoyed a close relationship, especially after the death of their mother. 

“It's painful, every morning when I wake up, knowing she's no longer in the next room. She's no longer in my presence, in our presence.”

He wants to see justice and will remain steadfast in his faith that the law will take its course, otherwise he “wouldn't know what to do”.

The three men accused of Hillary's murder, Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, Phillemon Lukhele and Albert Mduduzi Gama, appeared in court on Monday and didn't apply for bail.

The case is postponed to June 9.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Touching candlelight vigil for Hillary Gardee on Friday

People who knew Gardee spoke fondly of the 28-year-old with "a big heart".
News
2 days ago

RECORDED | Hillary Gardee laid to rest

Mourners gathered at Kamagugu in Mpumalanga on Saturday to pay their last respects to Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general ...
News
2 days ago

RECORDED | Hillary Gardee murder suspects appear in court

Two more suspects were arrested in Mbombela overnight in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee. All the murder suspects are appearing in court.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. UPDATE | Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man South Africa
  4. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  5. Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil