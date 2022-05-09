WATCH | 'Why my sister?': Hillary Gardee's brother speaks of pain and loss

Twenty-three-year-old Noble Gardee's wide shoulders deflate as he softly addresses the heartbreak he is suffering in the wake of the discovery of his 28-year-old sister Hillary's body on May 3.

“She liked supporting, helping people in need. She was bubbly, she was critical. She was ... loving.”

Hillary's body was found with stab wounds and a bullet wound to the back of the head by timber workers outside Mbombela.

“I want to know why, why my sister? She didn't have any enemies, she didn't have any people who hated her, so we just don't know why,” Noble says.

Hillary lived with her brother and the two had enjoyed a close relationship, especially after the death of their mother.