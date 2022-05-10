×

South Africa

20-year-old convicted after impregnating girl, 15

10 May 2022 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
His arrest came after the 15-year-old girl he had impregnated gave birth in February.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 20-year-old Northern Cape man has been found guilty and sentenced for statutory rape.

Capt Olebogeng Tawana said he was sentenced on Monday to six years’ imprisonment, which has been suspended for five years.

His arrest came after the 15-year-old girl he had impregnated gave birth in February.

In another case in the Northern Cape, a man who raped a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment by the Olifantshoek Regional Court on Monday.

The case dated back to April 2016 when he had accosted the victim together with three of her friends at knife point and forced them to undress.

The friends of the victim managed to escape the ordeal, fleeing while he was raping her.

DNA results positively linked him with the crime.

TimesLIVE

