Advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case wants trial to resume early as ‘witnesses are in danger’

The advocate representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa has written to the high court to make an urgent request for the matter to resume earlier than scheduled.

The trial was initially postponed to May 30. Advocate Malesela Teffo wants it to resume on May 18, saying this would be in the best interest of justice, the accused and family of the deceased.

“The defence witnesses for accused one to four are receiving serious threats to their lives from police and we wrote a letter to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to intervene. However, the national commissioner never responded or acknowledged receipt of our letter,” he said in the submission.

“The same letter informed the national commissioner about the threats to arrest advocate Teffo with a fraudulent warrant of arrest on April 20 until advocate Teffo was arrested on April 28, and later the same national commissioner claimed [a] lack of knowledge about the warrant of arrest.”

Teffo charged that the conduct of police on April 28 had undoubtedly violated the rights of accused one to four and their defence counsel in terms of the provisions of section 35(3)(f) of the constitution.