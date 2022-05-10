Can singing help long Covid-19 patients breathe easier?

Music and singing-based activities can help improve health-related quality of life for people with long-term Covid-19 and breathlessness.

This is according to findings of one of the first clinical trials to report an effective intervention for people with post-Covid syndrome, also known as long Covid-19.

The study was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Some of the symptoms of long Covid-19 include loss of taste and smell, headaches, persistent fatigue, continuous shortness of breath, anxiety and reduced quality of life.

“Music and singing-based activities have been shown to improve health-related quality of life and are popular for people with long-term respiratory conditions and breathlessness,” said the study. “Additionally, the pandemic has seen successful online adaptation and delivery of many activities, including dance and 'singing for lung health' programmes, because singing is an activity associated with increased aerosol generation.”