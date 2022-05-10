Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge sheet

Further details about the alleged murder conspiracy are expected to be revealed when the case proceeds in court.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that Lukhele, commonly known as Mhlabunzima, who owns a guest house in Mbombela, was a senior manager responsible for communications and research in the office of the ANC in the Mpumalanga legislature.

Lukhele and his co-accused opted not to apply for bail when they made their first appearance in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.