×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Delivery van driver killed in KZN horror crash

10 May 2022 - 15:49 By Mfundo Mkhize
After two hours of combined rescue efforts a man was extricated from his crushed vehicle, but upon assessment it was found he had not survived.
After two hours of combined rescue efforts a man was extricated from his crushed vehicle, but upon assessment it was found he had not survived.
Image: supplied

Pietermaritzburg firefighters, Mi7 rescue medics and local tow-truck operators worked for two hours to retrieve the body of a delivery van driver trapped under a bus on the N3 near the Peter Brown Drive off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

Mi7 spokesperson Amil Umraw said paramedics were dispatched after reports of a motor vehicle crash on the N3 southbound between Peter Brown Drive and Armitage Road.

Medics found a bus full of passengers had collided with the delivery vehicle, which was wedged under the bus. Occupants of a truck involved and the bus escaped unscathed.

“The bus passengers were found standing on the centre median. Only one passenger was assessed for injuries. The occupants of the truck also had no injuries. However, one male occupant was entrapped in the wreckage of the delivery vehicle, wedged under the bus.

“After two hours of a combined rescue effort, the man was extricated. However, upon assessment [it was found] he succumbed to his injuries,” said Umraw.

Traffic was backed up on both sides of the N3 carriageway due to clean-up efforts.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a car accident.
Politics
2 hours ago

Highway U-turn ends in serious crash

Two people were seriously injured and three others escaped with minor injuries when a driver attempted to make a U-turn on the N2 on the ...
News
1 day ago

Call for Sanral to improve 'safety measures' after vehicles crash into concrete barriers on KZN north coast

An urgent appeal has been made to the SA National Roads Agency after three vehicles crashed into concrete barriers acting as safety measures in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. From taxi driver to chief harbour master - and now he's ready for his next ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil