South Africa

Fire on scrapped ship pumps cloud of smoke into Cape Town sky

10 May 2022 - 11:25 By TImesLIVE
A partly scrapped ship caught fire at Cape Town harbour on May 10 2022.
Image: SA Maritime Safety Authority

A cloud of smoke billowing from Cape Town harbour on Tuesday came from a fire that started during the scrapping of a vessel.

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said the vessel was already partly cut up when the blaze ignited.

“The fire started below where cutting was taking place.

“It is now out and excess water will be pumped into flobins on the quay,” said a spokesperson.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said the fire was reported at about 9.30am aboard the MF Shinsei Maru No 3 berthed at Quay 700.

"The vessel has no crew onboard and the seven workmen who were cutting the hulk vessel were safely evacuated," it said in a statement.

"TNPA’s port of Cape Town fire department, three harbour tugs, together with the City of Cape Town fire department immediately responded to extinguish the fire."

TNPA said "visibility challenges" due to the smoke mean Cape Town container terminal operations were briefly suspended.

TimesLIVE

