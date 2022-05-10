Fire on scrapped ship pumps cloud of smoke into Cape Town sky

“The fire started below where cutting was taking place.

“It is now out and excess water will be pumped into flobins on the quay,” said a spokesperson.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said the fire was reported at about 9.30am aboard the MF Shinsei Maru No 3 berthed at Quay 700.

"The vessel has no crew onboard and the seven workmen who were cutting the hulk vessel were safely evacuated," it said in a statement.

"TNPA’s port of Cape Town fire department, three harbour tugs, together with the City of Cape Town fire department immediately responded to extinguish the fire."

TNPA said "visibility challenges" due to the smoke mean Cape Town container terminal operations were briefly suspended.