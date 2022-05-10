Five escape from North West holding cells
Police hunt for jailbreakers with pending charges including rape and attempted murder
Police in Zeerust in the North West have launched a manhunt for five suspects awaiting trial who escaped from custody at about 10.30am on Sunday.
Joshua Sibanda, 39, Amogelang Motsiane, 36, Tshepiso Kwenampe, 22, Bengu Hlanganane. 31, and Enoch Lebeloane, 46, allegedly overpowered a police officer at Zeerust police station holding cells, took cells key from the member and escaped.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the detainees were facing charges of house robbery, rape, attempted murder, business robbery and aggravated robbery.
“None of the escapees has been rearrested and members of the community are urged not to attempt to rearrest the escapees but to call the nearest police station, as they are presumed to be dangerous,” said Mokgwabone.
Mokgwabone said people can call the investigating officer Capt Basimane Molefe on 076-510-8285. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS app or by calling Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
