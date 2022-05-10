Hillary Gardee: What you need to know about the case and suspects charged with her murder

The body of the 28-year-old daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee was found in a field near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last Tuesday.

She was laid to rest on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know about her murder:

The suspects

Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, Philemon Lukhele, 47, and Mduzuzi Gama, 52, are charged with murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms.

Lukhele is a senior manager in the office of ANC chief whip Fidel Mlombo in the Mpumalanga legislature. He also owns a guest house in Mbombela, where it is believed Hillary was killed.

According to the EFF, Lukhele asked to send condolences to the Gardee family, claiming to know the family personally.