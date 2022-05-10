Hospitality horror: EFF calls for evacuation of students at guest house 'where Hillary Gardee was kept'

The EFF is calling for the immediate evacuation of all students who reside at Insika Guest House in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

This after owner Philemon Lukhele appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Lukhele appeared with Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court to face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder.

The men abandoned their plans to apply for bail.

On Tuesday the EFF in Mpumalanga called the lodge a “house of horror in which young black children are treated with highest hospitality of hell”.

On Monday the University of Mpumalanga terminated its contracts with Lukhele. In a termination letter seen by TimesLIVE, dean of students Paul Maminza said the university had accredited three Insika Guest House student accommodation facilities to accommodate students.