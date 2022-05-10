NUM bemoans workers' safety after four miners die at Harmony Gold

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was disturbing that poor mineworkers “continue to die like flies” in a “careless” industry.

It said mines should prioritise saving lives over the cost of creating the technology to save lives.

The union was commenting after a fatal accident at Harmony Gold Mine's Kusasalethu operation near Carletonville where four mineworkers died on Saturday.

According to BusinessLIVE, six Kusasalethu mine employees were cleaning an underground mud dam on Saturday afternoon when a wall fell on them, killing the four.

In a statement on Tuesday, NUM said the country was capable of developing technology which could foretell the fall of ground. They said the seismic events were notorious for mining disasters.

“We cannot continue with the same triggers of incidents responsible for injuries and fatalities in the mining industry. If we care about human life, the expenses or cost towards procuring such advanced technology should not matter much.