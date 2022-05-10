PODCAST | It’s decision time

You don't hear a lot (or enough) about SA's Presidential Climate Commission but it is at the very centre of what happens to SA's economy over the next two decades.

Unless the highly unlikely occurs and President Cyril Ramaphosa is somehow removed from office, it is this commission that will decide what energy we will use and who will run it. It promises to be a difficult and often nasty job, messy and always controversial.

An experienced public policy expert, activist and author Dr Crispian Olver is the executive director of the commission's secretariat.

He tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge the commission is finalising a framework for a just transition, the first in a range of mountains it has to climb to get SA's economy off coal and into renewables.

And yes, he's aware that people worry the just transition is simply the arms deal redux decades later. Over his dead body, but keeping the process free of corruption is one thing. Making the right decisions is another ...