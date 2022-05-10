×

South Africa

Suspect arrested for rape of girl aged 3 in Mpumalanga

10 May 2022 - 16:09 By TimesLIVE
A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the rape of a three-year-old girl in Shangaan Hill in Bushbuckridge on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Police in Mpumalanga on Monday reacted swiftly to arrest two suspects in separate rape cases, one involving a three-year-old girl.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela commended members for their swift response in apprehending the two suspects, both aged 43.

In the first incident at Shangaan Hill in Bushbuckridge, a girl who had been left by her mother in the care of her neighbours, was allegedly raped by one of the neighbours.

Police said when the mother returned home, her child told her she was experiencing pain.

“On further questioning the girl informed her she was raped by a neighbour. The matter was reported to police who traced and arrested the suspect,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

In the second incident at Violet Bank near Bushbuckridge, a 38-year-old woman was walking from a friend’s home at about 6pm when she met a man known to her.

The man dragged her to nearby bushes and allegedly raped her.

The woman managed to escape and reported the matter to police.

Police members traced the suspect, arrested him and charged him for rape.

