Suspect in triple murder at Cape Town hospital ‘suicidal’, lawyer tells court

The man who allegedly shot and killed a police officer and two patients at a Cape Town hospital at the weekend has told the court he is suicidal.

Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, from Vredenberg on the west coast, appeared in Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday. He faces charges of murder, robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police said Malgas allegedly disarmed and shot 32-year-old Const Donay Phillips in the head inside Somerset hospital on Saturday evening. He then allegedly shot two patients who died on the scene.

Police confirmed Phillips's death on Sunday. They said the constable from Sea Point police station had taken a suspect to the hospital when the incident happened.

Malgas was handcuffed and shackled in the dock. He told the court he suffered from severe depression and that he was suicidal. He abandoned his bail application.