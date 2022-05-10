Twist in the tale: know your twisted sister from your koesister

The koeksister and the koesister are 'remarkably different', a new study has found.

University of Pretoria (UP) student Rudolph Boraine graduated cum laude with a bachelor of social science (Hons) degree in history, having completed a research report on the contested history of the well-loved South African confectionery.

Boraine’s honours research report titled The koeksister: A twisted history? interrogated the sweet treat’s “twisted historical origin” and compared the koeksister (with a “k”) of Dutch/Afrikaans origin to the koesister (without a “k”) of Cape Malay origin.

His research found that while the ingredients for both are fairly similar, the shape of the two items are remarkably different: the koeksister is plaited, while the koesister is oblong.

“Furthermore, the Afrikaans version is regarded primarily as a klein koekie (small cake) and is served as a confectionery item, while the Cape Malay version has multiple serving options, including as a sweet treat, breakfast item and during religious festivals.”

Using a comparative methodology, Boraine researched the origins of both versions of the koeksister using secondary sources, as well as recipe books as a form of primary research or alternate archive.

His comparison considered both the similarities and differences in nomenclature, geographic origins, ingredients, preparation processes, physical shapes, serving traditions as well as the community context of the two foods.

“This confectionery has a more contested, contentious and intertwined cultural history than commonly assumed by historians and the broader public,” Boraine said.