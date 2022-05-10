×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Sentencing proceedings for Ntuthuko Shoba

Scheduled for 10am

10 May 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The sentencing proceedings in the case of Ntuthuko Shoba, who was last month found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule, are expected to begin in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was found dead in June 2020, with a single gunshot wound and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

Shoba was caught after the hitman he hired, Muzikayise Malephane, was arrested.

