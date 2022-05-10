'We see our family being denied a chance at closure' — Tshegofatso Pule’s uncle reacts to sentencing postponement

Tshegofatso Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, says his family is being denied a chance of closure after the postponement of the sentencing of murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba due to delays in the completion of a sentencing report.

Katake and NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane both addressed journalists outside the high court in Johannesburg after the postponement on Tuesday.

“Again we see our family being denied a chance at closure. From my understanding, the state was ready to proceed today but when we arrived in court the accused was not ready. The pre-sentencing report was outstanding. Inasmuch as we would have loved for the matter to proceed, that is not how the justice system works,” Katake said.