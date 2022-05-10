Young South Africans check their cellphones at least 30 times an hour: survey

Young South Africans check their smartphones at least 30 times an hour.

A study by Adoozy power — a SA-based technology start-up that hires out mobile power banks in automated kiosks — found a significant percentage of 18 to 26-year-olds spend an average of 30 seconds on each interaction, equating to spending at least a quarter of every day engaged with their cellphone.

In addition, almost 40% said they’d rather skip meals for the day than run out of phone power, while almost a third reported that they fall asleep with their phone every day.

About 85% admitted to using their phone while on the loo.

Adoozy CEO Kegan Peffer said the research emphasised the extent to which mobile devices are a way of life for young South Africans.