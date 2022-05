ANC heavyweights face scrutiny over Bosasa ‘benefits’ after court ruling

Then, in an apparent attempt to stop the sale, they launched proceedings the day before to place the companies in business rescue, which would allow them to trade their way out of trouble, and which, if approved, would nullify the liquidation proceedings and, in turn, the auction.

The auction went ahead regardless.

Much of the argument in the SCA turned on the interpretation of when a business rescue application is “made”.

Meyer said while there were conflicting versions, “I subscribe to the interpretation that [an application] must be issued, served on the company and each affected person to trigger the suspension of liquidation proceedings that have already commenced”.

“Each affected person, a shareholder or a creditor of a company, a registered trade union and individual employees, is entitled to oppose or support the business rescue application.

“It cannot be said, on a proper conspectus of the papers, that even now there has been compliance or even substantial compliance with the service and notification prescripts.

“It is common cause the Bosasa Group had about 4,500 employees. This was reduced to 50 employees after the voluntary winding up.”

On December 3 2109 only 29 employees were notified by electronic means of the business rescue application, Meyer said.

He said the application to stop the auction also ought to have been served on each of the joint liquidators of each of the six companies.

“I conclude the business rescue application was not ‘made’ within the meaning of the Companies Act and the suspension of the liquidation proceedings, including the public auction and subsequent sales, were not triggered.”

Regarding the assertion that the provisional liquidators did not have the power or consent to proceed with the auction, he said the liquidators’ powers had been extended by court.

“It could never have been the intention of the court hearing that application to have ordered the liquidators never to sell the assets without consultation or consent of the directors. Such a conclusion would be absurd. It would ignore the extended powers granted to the liquidators.”

The rulings will also pave the way for the continuation of a behind-closed-doors section 417 inquiry, headed by retired judge Meyer Joffe, to delve into the finances of Bosasa and probe allegations of wrongdoing by its directors.

TimesLIVE

