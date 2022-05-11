Contralesa lobbies for a public holiday for ‘Ancestors’ Day’ every May 8

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) has called for government to declare Ancestors’ Day a public holiday.

The day is on May 8 and is meant to celebrate and acknowledge African spirituality.

The National House of Traditional Leaders and the National Khoisan Council recognise the public holiday and are pushing for a formal change at national government level.

Speaking on eNCA, Contralesa general secretary Zolani Mkiva said African spirituality should be elevated.

He said the day won’t be “romanticised” but will be dedicated to reflection, prayer and appeasement of the ancestors.

“It’s about a positive instalment towards the total liberation of our people. It is about a change in mindset to say for too long we are a people terrorised and demonised by a system of colonialism and apartheid, but it is time for us to decolonise, to emancipate that voice,” Mkiva said.