Court throws out case against air force cadets with traces of cannabis in their bodies

They also contended the cannabis detected in their urine and blood samples was present in their systems because they ingested the drug at their respective homes before reporting to Swartkop.

The four had applied in June 2021 to the military to enlist as cadets for the 2022 intake in the MSDS programme.

The four underwent psychometric evaluation tests and medical fitness tests in their respective provinces.

As stated on the application form, they were informed if they had not been contacted by December 31 2021, they should consider their applications unsuccessful.

The candidates did not receive feedback by that date and regarded their applications to be unsuccessful.

However, the four were then unexpectedly contacted by the department of defence to report for duty at Swartkop where, after testing, traces of cannabis were found.

The department said when they were invited to attend the programme, the applicants received a letter of invitation clearly stating no liquor or drugs are allowed at camp and, if found, this may lead to a dismissal.

After being informed they were medically unfit for employment, the four read and signed a notice to withdraw from the MSDS programme due to medical reasons.

Three of the four applicants lodged complaints with the military ombud on March 31. On April 5, testing revealed there was no trace of cannabis in their systems.