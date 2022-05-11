Demotions, dismissals and return of stolen money demanded from those who mismanaged KZN Covid-19 funds

Education HOD Nkosinathi Ngcobo said: “We will conduct an investigation into the reported findings [of the AG] and should there be any losses incurred disciplinary processes will be instituted and the loss will be recovered.”

Ngcobo told MPs that “officials at the level of director were suspended and they had to undergo disciplinary processes. One was dismissed and two suspended without pay for three months. Other officials are still undergoing disciplinary processes, which are at various stages.”

Social development HOD Nelisiwe Vilakazi told MPs that a forensic report for blankets was received on June 15 2020 and another for PPE on July 10 2020. The report recommended that 12 people be charged with misconduct.

“Before the report was received some officials named in the report left the department. One senior manager resigned and another passed away in August 2020. Two other officials could not be charged because there was no evidence,” said Vilakazi.

She said on July 8 2020, eight officials were suspended and on November 18, one was found guilty and received a final written warning. “The official was transferred to another section where she will not deal with financial matters,” she said.

Another official was found guilty on May 10 2021 and was demoted.

In June 2021, a CFO resigned.

“We have four misconduct hearings which have not been finalised,” she said, adding that all the senior managers implicated were on suspension.

Vilakazi said the Special Investigating Unit was part of the process.