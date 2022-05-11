Drivers warned of crash on N2 South near Ballito in KZN
11 May 2022 - 17:28
One person has been critically hurt in a car crash on the N2 South near the Ballito offramp in KZN.
Southbound traffic is at a standstill after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.
This is according to Paul Herbst of Medi Response, who said one person is in a critical condition after a truck collided with a light motor vehicle. He said it appears that the truck had rear-ended the car, critically injuring the driver.
The inured will be transported to a nearby medical facility.
"Traffic is severely affected. Please consider alternative routes," said Herbst.
