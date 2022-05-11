Drivers warned of crash on N2 South near Ballito in KZN

One person has been critically hurt in a car crash on the N2 South near the Ballito offramp in KZN.

Southbound traffic is at a standstill after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

This is according to Paul Herbst of Medi Response, who said one person is in a critical condition after a truck collided with a light motor vehicle. He said it appears that the truck had rear-ended the car, critically injuring the driver.

The inured will be transported to a nearby medical facility.

"Traffic is severely affected. Please consider alternative routes," said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.