×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

eThekwini municipality ‘doing everything its in power’ to ensure donated millions reach flood victims

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
11 May 2022 - 06:54
Countries which have donated money to help flood victims.
Countries which have donated money to help flood victims.
Image: Supplied

eThekwini municipality is doing “everything in its power” to ensure the millions donated by various countries go to victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that China, Cyprus, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Madagascar, Indonesia and Montenegro had donated more than R3m to the city.

“The donations are being distributed in partnership with the Gift of the Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Meals on Wheels and other NGOs throughout shelters.

“The city is doing everything in its power to ensure all donations go to those in need. It will have no mercy for anyone who would take advantage of the plight of the victims to line their pockets,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN health halts maintenance work to pay for R200m flood repairs as it waits for 'national funding'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has been forced to put some planned maintenance on hold to channel money from its budget to repair infrastructure ...
News
16 hours ago

Denounce corruption, sure, but we can still rally behind the country

Over the past week or so, as everyone and their dog blew the whistle on anticipated corruption in funds meant for flood relief, the question occurred ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil