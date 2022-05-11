×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hazardous spill causes gridlock on KZN road

11 May 2022 - 13:40 By Mfundo Mkhize
A tanker containing sulphuric acid crashed on Wednesday. A cleanup team has sealed off the road.
A tanker containing sulphuric acid crashed on Wednesday. A cleanup team has sealed off the road.
Image: Supplied

Traffic is being diverted from the Nottingham Road off-ramp onto the R103 in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands after a heavy-duty motor vehicle containing sulphuric acid overturned on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE understands a cleanup team sealed off the road in an effort to contain the spill.

N3 toll concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said: “From the information we have, only heavy-duty motor vehicles are stacked. A team is trying to contain the extent of the spillage. The lanes will be opened when it is deemed safe.”

She could not be drawn into revealing a time frame.  

“It is largely dependent on how long the team takes. This will also include the recovery of the tanker,” said Dhoogra.

Groundwork SA campaign coordinator Rico Euripidou said sulphuric acid is highly hazardous, especially to any aquatic environment.

“It is also deemed to present a hazard to human health and I imagine the emergency responders are wearing hazmat suits,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Delivery van driver killed in KZN horror crash

Pietermaritzburg firefighters, Mi7 Rescue medics and local tow-truck operators worked for two hours to retrieve the body of a delivery van driver ...
News
22 hours ago

Call for Sanral to improve 'safety measures' after vehicles crash into concrete barriers on KZN north coast

An urgent appeal has been made to the SA National Roads Agency after three vehicles crashed into concrete barriers acting as safety measures in ...
News
1 week ago

Bus full of wedding guests overturns on N2 near Salt Rock

Seven of the injured are in critical condition and two are seriously injured, according to early reports from emergency services that attended the ...
News
1 week ago

UPL says overflow of polluted water during heavy rain is 'extremely diluted'

Chemical company UPL South Africa says it is taking measures after an overflow due to the heavy rain from its control dam where polluted water from ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil