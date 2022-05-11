×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

How many people have come in contact with Covid-19 in SA?

11 May 2022 - 07:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla stressed vaccination remained the most effective response against the coronavirus. File photo.
Health minister Joe Phaahla stressed vaccination remained the most effective response against the coronavirus. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday almost 70% of the population has come into contact with Covid-19.

The minister made the revelation while he tabled the department’s budget vote before a mini-plenary of the National Assembly.

Its focus was on health priorities including Covid-19 management, National Health Insurance and the response to communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The minister said while 70% had developed natural immunity against Covid-19, he stressed vaccination remained the most effective response against the coronavirus. 

Phaahla said government had made strides in its vaccination drive with more than 35-million South Africans vaccinated, but millions need to get their jabs. 

While more than 70% of the population have had contact with the virus, and therefore we have some natural immunity, the truth is this immunity wears with time and cannot be boosted. While the virus is among us, the best defence is vaccination.”

The minister defended government’s response to the pandemic, with his comments directed at “armchair critics” who are against the implementation of protective measures., saying they are for the benefit and safety of South Africans. 

He said government finds “no joy” in inconveniencing South Africans with the regulations. 

“We completely disagree with armchair critics who argue we should drop all public health measures and let the virus spread at will and only worry about whether hospitals are full,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Regulation requiring pupils to wear masks at schools should be lifted: DA

The DA has called on health minister Dr Joe Phaahla  to lift the regulation requiring that masks be worn in schools.
News
4 days ago

Solidarity institutes legal action over extended Covid-19 regulations while travel industry welcomes child rules

The extended Covid-19 regulations  have received mixed reactions, with trade union Solidarity going as far as instituting legal action.
News
4 days ago

AfriForum, DearSA in court to fight extended Covid-19 regulations

In their application, AfriForum and Dear SA want the high court to review and set aside the decision of the health minister to publish regulations ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil