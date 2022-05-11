How many people have come in contact with Covid-19 in SA?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday almost 70% of the population has come into contact with Covid-19.

The minister made the revelation while he tabled the department’s budget vote before a mini-plenary of the National Assembly.

Its focus was on health priorities including Covid-19 management, National Health Insurance and the response to communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The minister said while 70% had developed natural immunity against Covid-19, he stressed vaccination remained the most effective response against the coronavirus.

Phaahla said government had made strides in its vaccination drive with more than 35-million South Africans vaccinated, but millions need to get their jabs.