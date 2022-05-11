×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Kruger National Park to get R320m makeover

11 May 2022 - 13:34
The Kruger National Park upgrades will improve the visitor experience. Stock photo.
The Kruger National Park upgrades will improve the visitor experience. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Byrdyak

Visitors to the Kruger National Park (KNP) are set to benefit from a R320m infrastructure refurbishment programme that will run over the next three years.

KNP managing executive Gareth Coleman said the first phase of the programme will provide significant impetus to upgrading infrastructure and improving the visitor experience.

“The decline in tourist revenues under Covid-19 has impacted our revenue, but the need to maintain and upgrade our infrastructure is ever-present. The infrastructure programme will also help provide much-needed employment in the area,” he said.

Coleman said they were finalising contracts and works packages with successful contractors for civil and building works and this should be completed by the end of May.

“Contractors will move on-site during May and June, and we will start seeing the results of these investments in the second half of 2022.”

Funds for the upgrades emanate from insurers’ payments and contributions from the national department of tourism but are predominantly from an infrastructure development programme allocation to SANParks from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment.

Kruger National Park field ranger shot dead while working with colleagues

A field ranger at the Kruger National Park (KNP) was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon.
News
6 days ago

Tourism facilities prioritised for launch this year include:

  • rebuilding the burnt Letaba shop and fencing;
  • rebuilding Lower Sabie petrol station, also destroyed by fire;
  • construction of the Shingwedzi main building roof, which was removed due to termites;
  • the Phalaborwa Wildlife Activity Hub (phase 1);
  • Shangoni (phase 1), which includes a picnic spot, camping site and Shangoni reception facility;
  • Punda Maria tent upgrades
  • upgrading five entrance gates at Pafuri, Punda Maria, Orpen, Phabeni and Numbi;
  • renovation and upgrade of more than 110 tourism accommodation units at camps across the park;
  • upgrading of the Sweni Trails camp;
  • repairing and upgrading the viewing deck at Skukuza camp impacted by termites;
  • repairing and upgrading the restaurant viewing deck and handrails at Olifants camp impacted by termites;
  • upgrading selected staff accommodation;
  • resurfacing identified tar roads; and
  • regravelling selected gravel roads.

More projects are expected to be launched next year.

“We will do our utmost to minimise the impact on visitor experience and request patience and understanding from our clients during the refurbishment for any inconvenience caused. We would also like to urge visitors to take note of additional signage placed in the affected locations and note the advice from our staff members,” said Coleman.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Hotel operator zeroes in on World War 2 Cape coast gun battery

Cash-strapped SA National Parks has approved a luxury hotel development on Table Mountain as part of a plan to increase revenue.
News
1 week ago

Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks

The breakthrough comes as a result of ongoing investigations led by the Hawks with support from the Skukuza Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.
News
2 weeks ago

Heavy sentences for poachers caught inside Kruger National Park

Two men who were arrested inside the Kruger National Park in connection with rhino poaching-related activities last year have each been handed an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mozambican rhino poachers in Kruger National Park hit with hefty jail terms

Two poachers caught with a high-powered rifle and poaching equipment close to the carcasses of two rhinos have each been sentenced to 23 years in ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil