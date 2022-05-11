×

South Africa

More than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA in one day

11 May 2022 - 20:15
SA's positivity rate is 25.3%.
Image: NICD

The Covid-19 positivity rate jumped to 25.3% on Wednesday with 10,017 new infections recorded.  

This brings the total number of laboratory cases to 3,862,165 confirmed cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 50 deaths with at least 10 of these occurring in the past 24-48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 100,609 to date.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 3,946 or 39%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, at 2,092 (21%). The Western Cape accounted for 1,749 cases at 17%; the Eastern Cape, 645 and Free State, 600, each accounting for 6%. Mpumalanga with 323 cases and North West with 326 each accounted for 3%; the Northern Cape accounted for 323 cases at 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 104 cases, at 1% of the new cases.

