How education systems can bounce back from Covid

A report by the Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel (GEEAP), “Prioritising Learning During Covid,” has proposed ways for education systems across the globe to bounce back from Covid-19, reflect on the new global reality, and focus on important foundational skills.

The report was presented at a plenary session held in Pretoria, as part of a series of regional discussions, including East Africa and South Asia. Studies consulted by the GEEAP include examples of research from across Africa. The event brought together researchers and policymakers for a day of discussion on how to use the evidence we have about how children learn.